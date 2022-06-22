Yolanda Nef shines in the women’s road race in Switzerland

The men’s team also follows the competition formula on the road

It’s no surprise that the Swiss MTB team competes on the road. We’ve seen her a few times on her masculine side, with Fluckiger or Schurter measures themselves by World Tour stars. The strong women’s team also has this type of procedure at their disposal to improve their MTB preparation. The Women’s Tour of Switzerland took place this week and cyclists such as Jolanda Neff, Sienna Fry and Alessandra Keeler joined the team that took part in the event.