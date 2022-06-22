Yolanda Nef shines in the women’s road race in Switzerland









The men’s team also follows the competition formula on the road

It’s no surprise that the Swiss MTB team competes on the road. We’ve seen her a few times on her masculine side, with Fluckiger or Schurter measures themselves by World Tour stars. The strong women’s team also has this type of procedure at their disposal to improve their MTB preparation. The Women’s Tour of Switzerland took place this week and cyclists such as Jolanda Neff, Sienna Fry and Alessandra Keeler joined the team that took part in the event.

Contact after sponsors

All Olympic medalists were in the test

The three XCO Olympic medal winners in Tokyo were part of the Swiss MTB team that competed in the Women’s MotoGP in Switzerland. Jolanda Nef, Sina Fry, Linda Endergand, Alessandra Keeler, Nicole Koehler and Ronja Blocklinger were all members of the team in this version. Far from being considered as training, they are fully involved in the competition, being the outstanding champions splitting with the gorgeous Jolanda Neff battling for the ultimate victory. The test was televised and allowed us to enjoy the development of some of the most distinguished runners on the women’s road cycling world stage.

Lucinda Brand, the world cycling champion for the 2020-2021 season, was the overall winner. Partly by taking advantage of the fall from his biggest rival Kristen Faulkner.