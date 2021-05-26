Xiaomi and the US are friends again

The year 2021 began with a shocking message to all Xiaomi fans. In mid-January the United States joined the company Classified as a communist military company And he ended up on a blacklist. Soon, fears arose that Xiaomi would now face the same fate as Huawei: the exclusion of American technologies or business with American companies, with consequent consequences such as losing access to processors, software and services.

However, it wasn’t quite as bad as placing Xiaomi on a different blacklist than Huawei. This only banned investment in Xiaomi, which ultimately only led to Xiaomi’s capital loss. Additionally, there was a deadline until November 2021 for divestment. So Xiaomi had more than enough time to respond.

And that is exactly what has been done. Xiaomi reacted relatively quickly to its classification as a communist military company. In addition to an official statement describing the allegations as absurd and distorted due to lack of evidence, The relevant US authorities have also been prosecuted. The goal was to get rid of the allegations and of course get the company off the blacklist again.

This worked relatively quickly. Xiaomi was already able to join in March Court order Remove the company from the blacklist. It’s not over yet, however, as the responsible US authorities are still sticking to their version of the story. With yesterday May 25th, the ghost is now over.

Apparently, the US authorities have not been able to provide any evidence or insufficient evidence that Xiaomi is working with the Chinese military, and as such, it poses a security risk to the US. For this reason, a final ruling has now been passed, which prevents the US authorities from blacklisting Xiaomi again. Unless the US authorities get solid evidence of their previous statements, Xiaomi is unlikely to have anything to fear. Dark clouds are wiping over the company for now.

At this point there is an official statement from Xiaomi: