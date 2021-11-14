Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Exclusive New Color Mint Green

xiaomi shake hand Swarovski for the first time Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE In a special new color, mint green to enhance the concept of “Combining style and technology” (“Style meets technology”)

On the occasion of the collaboration with Swarovski this time she launched the latest color, Mint Green, which perfectly matches the beauty of Swarovski necklaces. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Equipped with all the functions that users want from a smartphone.

In addition to the elegant and most sophisticated design. This smartphone also comes with a flagship function, as it is only 6.81 mm thick and weighs 158 grams. True resolution and clarity, and Dolby Vision support.

In addition, enjoy the legendary camera of the Xiaomi family 11 series, which offers great photography. With a 64MP rear camera, 8MP wide lens, and 5MP macro lens, along with smart features like AI mode that supports AI Cinema with one click, including the latest Cinematic Video Filter mode and Vlog mode.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Green Mint Green, 8 GB + 256 GB, available at 13990 baht in the Xiaomi store, participating stores across the country and special online channels upon purchase Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Mint Green Get a special necklace from Swarovski worth 2790 baht.