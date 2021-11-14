Daniel Seit’s only trump card ahead of the parallel race at Lech

1/6 On his 29th birthday, Daniele Seit achieved his first 12th-place finish at the World Cup in Giant Slalom in Bansko on February 28.

2/6 However, Engadin had to deal with the painful news a few months later – he was demoted from Team B to Team C in the Swiss-Ski squad selection.





5/6 In the season opener in Sölden, Sette finished 21st again in points.

6/6 Today the son of an Italian who grew up in St Moritz is aiming for a top spot in the giant parallel slalom in Lech.

It’s a real bombshell that Justin Morrissier blew up after an October practice session on Diavolesa while having coffee gossip with SonntagsBlick reporter. “Because the FIS did not amend the rules after the unfair race in the World Cup, none of our team will start the parallel race to the World Cup in Lech,” cried the man from Lower Valley! At this moment, Danielle Seit joins the discussion group and asks: “Aren’t you one? I will definitely compete in the race in Lech!”

No, at least since last winter, Set is no longer in the World Cup circus. But the son of a tennis coach who emigrated from Italy, and who grew up in St. Moritz, was treated by Swiss-Ski as invalid for a long time.

The most difficult chapter in the biography of six

About ten years ago, team selectors considered Daniele Seit unsuitable for the World Cup. But he fought for years on his own. Since his budget is very limited, he often spends the night not in a hotel during training camp, but with friends on the couch. At that time, a man with a particularly strong beard would only eat hot meals when preparing for a competition.

Thanks to good results in the European Cup, Australian Cup and New Zealand, he made it into the Swiss-Ski B squad. Last February, the giant slalom specialist was rewarded for his exceptional fighting spirit on his 29th birthday from all places – at the World Cup giant in Bansko he took second place Ten as fast in the second round.

Relegation despite exploiting the World Cup

Less than two months later, Seit had to face the next setback. Swiss-Ski lowered Engadin’s rating from B to C in the team selection despite his exploits in Bulgaria. “After my performance in Bansko, at least I assumed I could keep the team. I was very surprised when I found out about myself.”

But Seit soon recovered from this painful news. “I learned that it would not be worth it to suffer from such decisions. For me, these setbacks are a catalyst to speed up their pace today.” The downgrading of the team had a negative impact on Daniele’s finances, but the starting position did not change. Sette can continue training with the giant first group around Marco Odermatt, Loïc Meillard, Gino Caviezel and Justin Murisier.

I’m not a fan of the parallel giant