Daniel Seit’s only trump card ahead of the parallel race at Lech

Daniel Seit’s only trump card ahead of the parallel race at Lech

  • 1/6

    On his 29th birthday, Daniele Seit achieved his first 12th-place finish at the World Cup in Giant Slalom in Bansko on February 28.

  • 2/6

    However, Engadin had to deal with the painful news a few months later – he was demoted from Team B to Team C in the Swiss-Ski squad selection.

  • 5/6

    In the season opener in Sölden, Sette finished 21st again in points.

  • 6/6

    Today the son of an Italian who grew up in St Moritz is aiming for a top spot in the giant parallel slalom in Lech.

It’s a real bombshell that Justin Morrissier blew up after an October practice session on Diavolesa while having coffee gossip with SonntagsBlick reporter. “Because the FIS did not amend the rules after the unfair race in the World Cup, none of our team will start the parallel race to the World Cup in Lech,” cried the man from Lower Valley! At this moment, Danielle Seit joins the discussion group and asks: “Aren’t you one? I will definitely compete in the race in Lech!”

No, at least since last winter, Set is no longer in the World Cup circus. But the son of a tennis coach who emigrated from Italy, and who grew up in St. Moritz, was treated by Swiss-Ski as invalid for a long time.

See also  Mets player Michael Conforto's season ended with a hamstring constriction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *