Xbox Cloud Gaming lands in Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and Australia

Today’s Xbox event took place in the framework of the Tokyo Game Show 2021, and, as we have seen, the events of “Redmond” did not go unnoticed. And that is that during this event merge Three new titles Xbox Game Pass.

But the arrival of games like Scarlet Nexus, Mighty Goose, or AI: Sominum Files weren’t the only headlines this event gave us; Because one of the great surprises has come from the hand Xbox Cloud games by announcing Arriving in four new countries.

Users in Mexico and Brazil can enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming today

With the advent of Xbox Cloud Gaming, all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users are both Mexico Such as Brazil They will be able to enjoy more than 100 games available on the service, and best of all, they will not have to wait long to do so, as Xbox Cloud games will be available in both countries throughout the day.

Like Mexico and Brazil, as of October 1, Japan and Australia have also joined the list of countries that will enjoy Xbox cloud gaming service. With Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and Australia, there are now a total of 26 countries where we can find Xbox Cloud Gaming available.