WWE returns to the UK with Clash At The Castle event, this is what you need to know about their headquarters

After more than 30 years, WWE He returns to the UK with his first major stadium event since SummerSlam 92. WWE clash in the castle It will be broadcast live from Cardiff Principality StadiumWales, on Saturday 3 September 2022.

Wales is a country that is part of the United Kingdom. It is bordered by England to the east, the Irish Sea to the north and west, and the Celtic Sea to the southwest. It is a distinct part of the United Kingdom, with its own character, language, culture and way of life.

With rolling hills, dramatic mountains, hundreds of castles and waterfalls, and a coastal path that runs along the country’s coast, beauty is everywhere in Wales. Cardiff is its capital and is home to a museum, food and drink, shops, an impressive castle and the Principality Stadium in the heart of the city.

The wonderful attractions of this British country are:

land escape:

About a quarter of the country is designated as a national park or an Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty.

coast:

Wales was one of the first countries in the world to introduce a coastal path that followed the coastline of the entire country. The Welsh Coast Path, which opened in 2012, is 870 miles/1,400km long.

beaches:

It has about 230 beaches and 50 islands. The beaches are considered some of the best in the world, with 73 coastal areas meeting the high standards needed to earn the prestigious Blue Flag, Green Coast Award or Coast Award.

castles:

Often called the castle capital of the world, it has more than 600 castles per square kilometer than anywhere else in the world.

Sports:

Rugby is the national sport of Wales, and in recent years the Welsh national football team has performed well at the international level (including qualifying for the next ball). FIFA World Cup in Qatar)

culture:

Many famous actors, singers, writers, poets, musicians and artists were born from Wales, including Anthony Hopkins, Tom Jones, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Sheen, Christian Bale and Taron Egerton.

language. Such as:

The Welsh language is spoken by more than half a million people and is taught in all schools. You’ll see it on all street signs, in place names, and on Welsh television and radio.

trips:

It is easy to reach Wales by air, land and sea.

