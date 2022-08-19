WWE: British talent can go to the US

According to the journalist Dave MeltzerAnd the WWE Will be in a kind of “test” fighters UK Department s Can be shipped to the United StatesOr, as it happened during the day, so be it permanently fired. He also added it They plan to close the NXT UK label.

With the imminent arrival of a new brand: NXT EuropeWWE made a file An unexpected wave of layoffs Inside Talent UK. On September 4, to take advantage of the departure of the main crew to Wales, the company will celebrate NXT Worlds Colide 2022which is something according to Meltzer That would mark the end of the split in the UK.

As a result of this potential closure of the British brand, WWE will plan to send competitors from the UK to the US And if they don’t want to, unfortunately they will The company fired him permanently. We’ll have to wait for this issue to progress in the following days. Here’s some info from Meltzer:



NXT UK It was created six years ago, in 2016to give a larger expansion of WWE NXT A venue for the British wrestling scene. In January 2017, it was implemented The first tournament to crown the new UK champion, being Tyler Butt the winner over Pete Dunn in the final match held in Blackpool, England. Later 2018The weekly program will start in different cities of Great Britain.

