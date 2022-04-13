WWE announces event at UK football stadium after 30 years

Midtime Opening

New York, USA / 04.12.2022 22:37:36

Hopefully one day we will play in Mexico, there is the Azteca Stadium. For the first time in more than 30 years, WWE It will make a great event In a stadium in the UK, being Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Waleschosen the next day Saturday 3 September 2022.

Principality Stadium is a state-of-the-art multi-faceted event destination Home of the national rugby team and the Welsh football teamWhich will play its place in the Qatar World Cup 2022 in the middle of this year.

What’s the last big WWE event in the UK?

Although even before the COVID-19 pandemic, world wrestling entertainment I used to get RAW and SmackDown televised shows once a year from the UK, the truth is that when it comes to pay-per-view, The most recent precedent is SummerSlam 1992remembered for the fight between The British Bulldog and Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Championship.

“The Principality Stadium is the perfect venue for a big event Hosting our wonderful fans from Wales, across Europe and around the world. The weekend will be packed with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave lasting memories on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992,” said John Porco, WWE Vice President of Live Events.

Welsh Chancellor of the Exchequer Vaughan said: “Wales will provide an iconic setting for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including a wide audience in the US.” Getthing.

It is important to note that the only thing specified at the time WWE event in Wales It’s the date because the job name, bulletin board, ticket sales, and more details will be shared in the coming months.