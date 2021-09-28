WWE announced the date and venue

WWE has officially announced that the 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in St. Louis. The event will take place at The Dome in the American Center and tickets will be available from October 15.

This is the company’s official press release: Stamford, Connecticut, September 27, 2021 – As first reported by the St. Louis Dispatch, WWE today announced that the Royal Rumble will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Representing the largest venue to host the event in its illustrious history spanning 30 and more years.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 15 at 11AM ET / 10AM ET via Ticketmaster. Fans interested in the exclusive Royal Rumble viewing opportunity can register at https://www.wwe.com/rumble2022.

“WWE has a rich history in St. Louis, and we are thrilled to bring the Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center, a venue that has hosted countless large-scale sporting and entertainment events,” said John B. Sabor. Head of Special Events. “We look forward to giving the WWE Universe the opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer.”

“The city of St. Louis is delighted to host the Royal Rumble at the Dome at the Center of America in January,” said St. Louis Mayor Techora Jones. “St. Louis has the best sporting scene in the country, and the Royal Rumble will make it even better. This event is a great opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from all over the country to St. Louis and keeping our center alive during the winter.”

But will WWE only use PPV in the US?

WhatCulture has reported that WWE could bring one of its PPvs to the UK in 2022. A source has informed the site that this could happen next September.

In addition to the ppv itself, the source said that these interim plans also include a fan event on the show’s weekend, and a raw taping on Monday after this page.