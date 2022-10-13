World Track Championship: German women’s running team with world record in final NDR.de – Sports

Status: 12/10/2022 9:42 PM The German team’s runners reached the finals at the Track Cycling World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in world record time, thus claiming their third consecutive gold medal.

Emma Haines (Hildesheim), Leah Sophie Friedrich (Dassault) and Pauline Grabush stopped at 45.983 seconds on Wednesday on the first lap on the Olympic track in Paris 2024 and even topped her own impressive time of the 2021 World Cup in Roubaix (46.064). In the final, the German trio will meet with the Chinese Yufang Guo, Shangu Bao and Ling Yuan (46.458).

The best time already in the qualifiers

Haines & Co. had already set the best time in qualifying, having gotten off to a false start initially. German sprinters are among the main contenders for medals in title fights.

In the past two years, Heinz and Friedrich have shared all of their short-term world championship titles between themselves. After the team’s sprint sprint, the series’ world champions still competed in the sprint, the 500-meter trial and the keirin.

Also men who have medal chances

It is somewhat surprising that runners of the German team dream of a medal. Nick Schrotter, Stefan Boetcher and Maximilian Dornbach narrowly defeated hosts France (43.063) in their career in 43.003 seconds and are now meeting Great Britain in the small final. Australia and the Netherlands will face in the final.

