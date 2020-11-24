World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is now available

52 mins ago Elena Rowse
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is now available

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is officially live. Hopefully, players queuing to get to the server early have already started and are playing.

The latest WoW expansion in Shadowlands will happen anywhere else with five new regions. The biggest change in the quality of life is the pressure on the level which returns the maximum level to 60.

Another big addition to the gameplay is the four “covenants” that players can join in the afterlife. Each charter, whether it’s Kyrian, Venthyr, Necrolord, or Night Fae, is associated with a different region. Players will choose who to join after reaching the cap, and each comes with unique rewards and era-specific ability, transmissions, and more.

WoW: Shadowlands was originally scheduled to release on October 27, but following player comments, Blizzard announced that it would be released. Delay expansion until today For extra polish. Players will have two weeks to learn about new content as the first Shadowlands raid, Castle Nathria, will launch on December 8th.

The ten bosses that make up the raid will take “players to the heart of Sire Denathrius’ den in Revendreth – along with the start of Shadowlands Season 1”.

As players explore Shadowlands and spend time with all the new features and additions, expect more news at BlizzCon Free Fully Digital scheduled early next year.

Matt TM Kim is a reporter for IGN.

READ  Michaela Coel isn't buying anything new next month. Are you? | Television & radio

More Stories

Get Totallee Cases for as little as $ 5 with this Black Friday Coupon Code

9 hours ago Elena Rowse

Alodia Gosiengfiao and James Reid Lead Team PH at LoL: Wild Rift Pentaboom Charity Showdown in SEA

17 hours ago Elena Rowse

You can control Xbox Series X / S with Google Assistant; Here’s how

1 day ago Elena Rowse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Alejandro Mayuras could bring stability to the Department of Homeland Security after years of interim leadership

35 mins ago Dawn Davis

FTSE Index Rises as Vaccine Optimism Strengthens Markets – Live Updates

43 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Linda Gray posthumously honors the son of the TV producer at the age of 56

46 mins ago Neville Carr

China successfully launched its first mission to recover rocks from the moon

49 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Black goalkeepers and Europe’s unequal stadium

50 mins ago Marsh Tyler