Apple announces its “One More Thing” event on November 10th

Apple announced the “One More Thing” event on November 10, which should see the company announce its first Arm-based Macs that run on Apple Silicon chips instead of the Intel processors the company has used since 2005.

The language here is particularly noticeable: Apple has long used the phrase “One More Thing” – particularly by former CEO Steve Jobs – in keywords for important product ads. The last time Apple used this phrase was to advertise iPhone X in 2017.

Apple announced plans to switch from Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon CPUs in June at WWDC, and promised to release the first computers that use Arm-based chips later in 2020. The company says it is making the change for similar reasons such as its transition to Intel chipset in 2005: Apple says it can get better performance with less power consumption from its arm-based effort than it can do with Intel processors.

While Apple is rumored to start with a MacBook of some sort for its original Arm computer, the company’s ambitions are for its entire product portfolio – from laptops to desktop computers – to use Apple chips at some point down the line.

Along with the new Macs, the event will also likely see the launch of macOS 11 Big Sur, which was also announced at WWDC and has been in beta for months.