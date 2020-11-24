Black goalkeepers and Europe’s unequal stadium

Ostensibly, Chelsea’s victory over Rennes in the Champions League a few weeks ago was just another of those disposable drills that pervade the group stages of the competition. Chelsea, the favorite – the team with extraordinary financial strength, deeper squad and broader ambitions – won.

Beyond the result, there seemed to be little to remember. However, this match, like Tuesday’s second leg in France, was rare not only in the Champions League, but in European football as a whole.

Amazingly and disturbingly, these may be the only two Champions League matches this season in which both teams have played a black goalkeeper: Edward Mendy, the 28-year-old who was acquired by Chelsea in September, and Alfred Jómez, the man who replaced him. In Rennes.

Few sports are a playing field in which they believe. Black midfielders were rare in the NFL as were black participants in tennis and senior golf tournaments. Football, like many other sports, still fights for black representation in leadership roles: there are fewer black managers, and fewer black executives.