World Darts Cup in London: Wright, Wade and Anderson in the quarter-finals

Gary Anderson was victorious on Thursday night in the ex-world champions duel against Rob Kroes in the Darts World Cup. In general, there were no big surprises.

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson has qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Archery Championships at Alexandra Palace, London. In a duel between two former champions, the Scottish finalist defeated 2018 winner Rob Cross of England 4-3. James Wade and Peter Wright also made it one tour.

World number six Anderson, who excelled at long distances, not only averaged slightly better points (97.0) than Kroos (93.4), but also achieved the highest possible finish in the third set with 170 points. Luke Humphreys (England) awaits in the ninth World Cup quarter-final of his career on New Year’s Day.

Wright now against man’s surprise

Wright of Scotland won 4-1 in the final round of the tournament against Ryan Searle (England). In the remake of the Players Championship Final, which Wright also won, the 2020 world champion barely gave his opponent a chance and now meets surprise man Callan Reeds.

Previously, Wade had lived up to his role as a favorite against Dutchman Martin Clermaker, winning 4-0 without any risk. For the world number four, who will meet veteran Mervyn King in the quarter-finals, this was only the second match of the tournament. Ranked among the top 32 players in the second round, “The Machine” took advantage of third-round opponent Vincent van der Voort (Netherlands) for coronavirus-related reasons after winning the opening match.

Reds are constantly dreaming

England’s 55-year-old King came back in the afternoon after trailing 3-1 and beat Raymond Smith (Australia) 4-3. Reds continued his success story. The 23-year-old Englishman beat newcomer Alan Soutar 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon and reached the quarter-finals for the first time.







In the closely contested English round of 16 duels between the world number 30. Chris Dobby and fellow countryman Humphries, who were better included in the eleven, won the easy favorite 4:3.