World Cup qualifiers: German basketball players with a second defeat

Germany’s strongest bowler: David Kramer. Photo: Matthias Stekl/D





German basketball players suffered a defeat at the end of a successful year. National coach Gordon Herbert’s side, severely weak due to scheduling, lost to the Slovenes 75:81 (34:41) on Monday night at Cuper and thus had to accept a second defeat in the World Cup qualifiers.

Cooper – German basketball players suffered a defeat at the end of a successful year. National coach Gordon Herbert’s side, severely weak due to scheduling, lost to the Slovenes 75:81 (34:41) on Monday night at Cuper and thus had to accept a second defeat in the World Cup qualifiers.

Germany had already qualified for the 2023 Asian Championships last Friday.

We never gave up, we just kept fighting,” Herbert said in the evening at Magentasport. Also for leading player Christian Singfelder it was not because of the situation. “I wouldn’t say there was a lack of motivation. But they did what they wanted with us offensively. We weren’t physically strong enough,” the Bamberg professional admitted.

The best German kicker was David Kramer, with 21 points. Jordan Morgan (22 points, 13 rebounds) and Ziga Summer (14 points, 12 assists) played excellent hits for Slovenia. Germany had two remaining qualifying matches against Sweden and Finland in February while still battling for the top of its group. For the Slovenes, the World Cup ticket was also resolved with a home win.

Driving changes back and forth

Even without the missing NBA stars around Dallas Mavericks leader Luka Doncic, Dennis Schroeder and Franz Wagner, currently wanted in North America, attractive first-quarter basketball was presented. Germany advanced at 6-2, and Christian Singfelder’s dip in the DBB team sparked excitement. After that, the lead changed back and forth: first, the Slovenes, who were very weak from the reserve, managed to make 12:2, then the Germans passed again and led 24:16 in the first half.







Although coach Herbert declared that he would take the match seriously despite his mastery of qualifying, this time he distributed the minutes to more players. All twelve candidates were used in the first half. On Friday, in the 94:80 minute against Finland in Bamberg, the main focus was on bronze medalist Justus Holtz, who had to leave early this time, Singfelder as well as Kramer. This time Lucas Wank and Gavin Schilling were also on the bench from the start.

The final attack came too late

At the end of the first half, the Slovenes, who enjoyed little support from their empty half, had a seven-point lead after a solid final sprint. After the change, Herbert’s followers did not give up, but Slovenia was very strong this time, even without Doncic and other stars. Germany was particularly weak from the three-point streak. The last attack, in which the guests returned to four points, came late.

The field is becoming more realistic apart from the German team, which wants to fight for the World Cup medal from August 25 to September 10, 2023. European champions Spain bought the ticket as did the Italians, and Latvia will be there as well in Asia. In addition to Europeans, New Zealand, Australia and Canada have already qualified. Which country will play in which country will only be determined by the lottery in the spring of 2023. Four groups will arise in the preliminary round in the Philippines, two each in Japan and Indonesia. The final round will be held in the Metro Manila.