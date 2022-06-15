World Cup 2022 – After Australia’s success: Sports reporter robbed live on TV – Football

Australia goes to Qatar to participate in the World Cup!

At the World Cup stadium in Al-Rayyan, the Swiss team sat against the Peruvian team, which is ranked fifth in South America Penalty kicks with 5:4 Through after it was 0-0 after the original time and overtime.

The dramatic match with the happy ending for the Australians caused incredible spectacles at home on the other side of the world.

Tony Armstrong was one of the best who captured the absolute euphoria of Down Under. She switched his station live on TV breakfast to Armstrong reporting from Union Square in Melbourne. What TV viewers saw were wild scenes.

Tony’s bad luck: while the excited reporter was describing the wonderful atmosphere, his scarf was stolen from his neck. Live on TV!

But later came the next good news for Australia on that memorable night: Ibrahim and his scarf were returned.

The reporter proved it with a photo on Twitter. “Maybe I lost track of something this morning,” he wrote.

Armstrong is certainly right in this statement. You can see it in this very funny video. Here the reporter absolutely freaks out after the penalty shootout success.

Hopefully the reporter and all Australian fans will have the same amount of reasons to celebrate at the Winter World Cup. Then the Australians will play in Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia…