Women’s World Cup U-20 | Spain loves it against Australia and meets Mexico in the quarter-finals

Inma Jabaro stood out in Spain’s 3-0 win over Australia by scoring all three goals for the final.

Brazil destroyed hosts Costa Rica 0-5 with two goals from Rafa Levis, in addition to Bate Maldanir, Allen and Melininha.

Spain and Brazil They qualified this Tuesday as The first and second of group A From Costa Rica FIFA U-20 World Cup 2022 Mexico and Colombia will face respectively in the quarter-finals next Saturday. Spain ratified the first place with 7 points thanks to a 3-0 win over AustraliaThree goals from the striker But Jabaruwho thus became the World Cup top scorer with 4 annotations.

After a hesitant start in which Australia could have taken the lead, Spain turned the game around, dominated, and little by little created chances for Gabarro’s goals in the 19th, 24th and 61st minutes. Spain took the lead in the group with 8 goals. Against and none against, the victory over Brazil, which added the same 7 points, but with 7 goals and zero against.

Brazil finished the group stage with 0-5 win over hosts Costa RicaWho said goodbye to the championship with three defeats. The locals resisted the Brazilian attacks as long as they could and allowed only one goal in the first half, but ended up succumbing to the opponent’s advantage in the second half. Brazil’s goals were from work Rafa Levis In the 27th and 53rd minute, Patti Maldaner in 63 Lined up at 75 and Melinina In the 88th minute. In the match, Costa Rica was punished with three penalties, two of which were carried out by Levis and Melinina, and another was saved by local goalkeeper Genesis Perez.

With these results, Spain will face Mexico, who finished second in Group B, on Saturday. While Brazil will play Colombia, who took first place in the leadership of the B team.