Status: 11/26/2021 5:57 PM

German football players stormed towards the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with dynamism and dozens of goals.

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side cheated the overwhelming selection of Turkey with a score of 8:0 (3:0) on Friday (November 26, 2021) in Braunschweig. This was the fifth World Cup qualifying win for the 2016 Olympic champion.

Leah Schuler (7, 11, 67), Jules Brand (62), Laura Freelang (74), Sjwicki Noskin (80) and Clara Ball (88) scored in front of 2583 spectators. 1-0 after one minute Kizban Taj conceded an own goal, not Schuller’s favour. Otherwise, the Bayern Munich striker would have scored a hat-trick from the start. This was the highest win in a World Cup qualifier after the 7-0 win against Bulgaria and Israel.

Duel the strongest competitors

Germany now leads Group H with 15 points, ahead of Portugal (13) and the goal difference has increased to 28:1. On Tuesday (7pm) there will be a duel between the two strongest contenders in Faro. Only the first in the group will qualify directly for the final tournament in 2023. The second plays for two other places in the playoffs. Turkey, ranked 69th in the FIFA world rankings, was not an equal opponent in the selection of the German Football Association.

Without ailing playmaker Dzsenifer Marozsan, Frankfurt’s Nüsken worked as a playmaker. Together with Sarah Dabritz and Lena Magul, she strengthened the aggressive game of her team. The hosts also missed many opportunities.

Paul hits the crossbar

Clara Ball and Lena Oberdorf were in the starting line-up for the first time after a long injury hiatus. Experienced Defense Minister Marina Heggering also returned in the second half. Substitute Melanie Leopoles took over the captaincy and playmaker role after the break.

Paul hit the crossbar first (57), before Schuller shined as a ready at 4-0 due to the Hoffenheim fire. At the next target, Wehrlwind set Schuller on fire. Joker cleared Eintracht Frankfurt and then scored their ninth goal in their 10th international match.

Those: sportschau.de