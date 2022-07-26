Women’s World Cup Australia-New Zealand 2023: When, Where and Ranking

The upcoming Women’s World Cup promises great emotion in Australia and New Zealand.

Next version of Women’s World Cup They already have places, dates, and even some sorted selections or are on the way to get their ticket to the appointment. The most important Nations Championship on the planet will return with its women’s version in 2023when Australia and New Zealand Receiving the teams that managed to secure their place in the tournament.

Where and where is the Women’s World Cup?

The tournament will be held in different cities of Australia and New Zealand Between 20 July and 20 August 2023. The nations of Oceania beat Colombia in the vote to select the World Cup host, while Brazil and Japan withdrew their nominations during the process.

Australia will be presented as places in cities Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. For its part, New Zealand will receive 32 teams participating in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

ordered choices

So far they 19 selections that have their tickets on hand To participate in the World Cup in a year. The AFC has six direct slots, CAF four, CONCACAF four, CONMEBOL three, OFC with one ticket, and UEFA 11 slots. Similarly, three teams will qualify through the Intercontinental Playoffs.

The The play-off will take place from 17 to 23 February 2023 In New Zealand, it will have 10 participating teams from different continents.