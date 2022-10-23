Women in Science: Tips for being more visible

DrIt is a sad fact that women are less likely to pursue an academic career. While about the same number of women and men earn a degree, only every third person who qualifies is a woman and who has their own chair only every tenth. Publications in specialized journals are essential to the scientific career, as they are a gateway to qualification and professorship positions and chairs to receive scholarships, research funds and prizes. But women publish less than men, which is often explained by the fact that they are not scientifically productive, for example because they take care of the family more, or work in an environment in which they do not feel comfortable, or do not have the right attitude. Now, however, a comprehensive study of United StateWomen’s performance in general does not decrease. On the contrary, throughout their careers and consistently in all disciplines, they have appeared more often as authors of specialized journals than their achievement deserves.

The team, led by Julia Lin, a professor of statistics at New York University, collected data from 9,778 research teams in the United States and 128,859 researchers over a four-year period. They compared the data to 39,426 professional articles and 7,675 patents written or filed by these teams. A huge data set was created: 17.9 million authors of specialized articles and 3.2 million patent inventions. All hierarchies were included – i.e. students, scientific staff at all professional levels and professors – as well as all common scientific fields: including physics, biology, mathematics, medicine, social sciences, engineering, computer science, earth and agriculture. Although the researchers did nearly half of the work, on average only one-third of the author’s lists were women – in fact, half should have been. Overall, 21 men out of 100 were named as authors and 12 out of 100 women were selected as authors, even though they had the same workload. The higher the magazine, the lower the chance of naming women. Even when the research team calculated potential influencing factors—such as education or position, or how long you’ve been on the team or on any subject—the result didn’t affect it.

says Frauke Kreuter, Professor of Statistics and Data Science at Ludwig Maximilians-University of Munich. It is clear that the task of the team leader is to engage all employees fairly and to take into account any authorship. “Unfortunately, it is difficult to change their behavior in the short term.” Training modules can help. Here, for example, doctoral students learn when they can expect co-authorship, what scholarly contribution and more additional work, which may only be mentioned in the acknowledgment. In her team, Kreuter relies on rounds in which she openly asks each member: about contribution, additional projects, their own opinions, wishes or criticisms. She found the New York study’s result shocking because only 43 percent of women but also 38 percent of men did not appear as authors, despite their participation. “This shows that the work of researchers in general is not sufficiently recognized. It is time for a research culture in which respect comes naturally.”