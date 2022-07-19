Women in Football – Victoria Berlin: A visionary in the German Bundesliga

The women’s team from Victoria Berlin in the 2021 promotion match against SV Henstedt-Ulsburg. (Imago / Lubeca photo)

FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin dreams of the Bundesliga. Although the men’s team was relegated from League Three in the last round, and now has to play in Regionalliga Nordost. But there is still a women’s section in Victoria.

Women are currently playing the third division. But the association grew out of the department as a limited liability company. It is now managed by six partners, including two-time world champion Ariane Hengst.

Hingest: “A Matter of the Heart”

She says: “For me personally, as a Berlin player, being able to push women’s football forward in my hometown and making sure we have a Bundesliga team in a few years is of course something close to my heart. We definitely have different motivations. Anyway. All six founders are passionate about football, and also interested in women’s football.”

In addition to Hingst, the investor team includes Verena Pausder, journalist Felicia Mutterer and Tanja Wielgoß, CEO of Vattenfall Wärme Berlin AG, Katharina Kurz, managing director of BRLO Craft Beer, and OneFootball marketing expert Lisa Währer. colorful bunch.

“That is exactly what interests our group, this diversity, which comes from all areas, and really covers a lot, so we really have a broad base as an emerging network,” says Hengst.

Angle City FC as a role model

Angel City FC of America, founded in 2020 by a group of notable women, including Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, plays a role model. German goalkeeper Almuth Schulte has now moved from Wolfsburg to Los Angeles.

However, the US system allows Angel City to compete in the first division immediately. Victoria Berlin doesn’t have it that easy, Hengst agrees: “Of course you can’t compare sports in America and Germany, but at least the idea is to say you can create something big there.”

And there are reasons why Victoria was chosen, not a bigger club. “When this idea was born, I had discussions with the clubs. In Victoria, we had open-eared interlocutors from the start, who were ready and excited about the idea.”

In addition to Victoria’s sporting ambitions, the founders want to pursue far-reaching motives. Because despite all the positive developments in women’s football, there is still a lack of professional structures.

Do you want to create a women’s soccer brand in Victoria?

“So the most important thing is and one can definitely say as a basic statement: We want to create the Victoria brand of women’s football. And go in slightly different ways. It comes down to the issue of ‘equal pay’, although don’t get me wrong, we don’t think women should. Now he’s making millions. By the way, I find that totally unhealthy in football. Above all, it’s about leveling the playing field, investing in women’s football, giving female players the chance to play at the highest level and really be professional athletes.”

Pay equality, i.e. the same pay in men’s and women’s soccer, has been discussed for some time. In the United States, starting this year, men and women receive the same share of the association’s income. However, the comparison between Germany and the United States is inappropriate, Silk Sand said recently on the Deutschlandfunk website. She is the German Football Association representative on the UEFA Women’s Football Committee.

“Because in America, women generate more sales than men. Which is why, in my view, it is very common in America now, or one can demand that women be paid the same wage as men. And in Germany we are still miles away from This is the initial situation.

Investors must be predominantly female

Sand says there is still some infrastructure homework to be done in this country – exactly what is supposed to be one of the core ideas behind Project Victoria. A project that women should devise as well. The majority of the investor group must be female, Hingst explains. For them, it is about a paradigm shift, but not about the confrontation between women and men in football.

“I know that in football in particular we have such old, dusty structures that eventually have to be dismantled. And I think it’s a great thing for us to say that we have six women in this position, including the managers, who take over the whole thing to push him forward. However, at Henner Janzen we have a man in sports management who is there to advise us. This means we also want to position ourselves diversely.”

As a result, you don’t have to worry that the Victoria builders will now attempt to challenge them entirely to a fight in Berlin or all-German football. “It is not about driving men out, for God’s sake. It is about creating and building a new image. The population is slowly waking up and seeing the need for this change.”