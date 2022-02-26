Women for tough situations: Cindy Barlow Kohn

MYou don’t need to tell her about the career opportunities football offers to a six-foot girl, talented, fearless in her head, growing up in a country like the United States. She tested it herself. Cindy Barlow Cohn was only 17 years old on the US team that won gold at the 1996 Olympics. Three years later she was one of the best teams in the world championships. Your contribution: many goals – mostly by title. However, memories also include severe outbursts: including a severe concussion when colliding with other players, a small stroke and long-term effects such as headaches and balance problems that forced her to end her career prematurely. Of course, you don’t have to tell Cindy Barlow-Kun that such a career in American football doesn’t bring much in economic terms. Unless you become a coach and show some other qualities. Like she did in the Women’s National Football League when she won the championship with the Portland Thorne.

With this resume, the 43-year-old is the perfect person for a particularly challenging position: that of president of the US Soccer Federation. She unveiled her first major achievement this week: a $24 million settlement with members of the women’s national team. He ended an expensive legal battle with the players for better pay that brought down their predecessor, Carlos Cordero. It proved that the male-dominated world of officials is ready for reorientation. “I am grateful to Cindy. She fought hard and certainly against some internal resistance,” said team spokeswoman Megan Rapinoe.