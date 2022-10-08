With this app, you can watch all TV channels on your Android phone absolutely for free

We show you how you can watch all DTT channels for free and legally on your Android phone thanks to the TDT Channels app.

Large public television channels such as TVE, Antena 3 or Telecinco They have their own mobile apps that you can access Your live programmingbut most of them are full of ads, moreover, it’s annoying to have to Install various applications to watch TV through your smartphone.

In the Google Play Store You can find a variety of Apps to watch TV on your Android phonebut, without a doubt, the simplest and most complete all that we have tested is DTT channelswhich is an application we will talk about next.

With TDT Channels, you can watch all DTT channels for free and without ads

DTT channels are Free open source app There are no ads and no in-app purchases created by Spanish developer Marc Vila that gives you access to everyone TV and radio channels broadcasting via DTT.

This app is not available on the Play Store, but you can Download it to a file android phone APK format and install it with complete peace of mindBecause it is completely reliable and virus-free.

To download and install the TDT Channels app on your Android smartphone You just have to follow these simple steps:

joining to TDT official website From your smartphone browser

Click on the button with the android head icon

Scroll down and into the section Download TDTC Channels Click the download link for the latest available version

Click the download link for the latest available version push the button lay off Then the button to open

Then the button In the installation window, click the option Installations

The first time you open the TDT Channels app, a message appears telling you that it is an open source app that is funded by donations and gives you the option to collaborate with the project by clicking on the button I want to donate! Or reject this possibility by pressing the option after, after.

Once you enter TDT Channels, you will see all DTT TV Channels Organized by thematic categories: general, media, sports and children or by independent community.

To start watching a channel, just tap on it and Select the type of broadcast you want to play. From this screen you can also access Complete programming guide The programs that will be broadcast on the selected channel throughout the current day.

In addition, TDT channels allow you to create files Filter channels so that the app shows you only what interests you the mostsomething you can do as follows:

On the main screen of TDT channels, click on the icon with the filter icon that appears in the upper right part of the application

By default, all selected categories will appear, so you will have to deselect all categories that you don’t want to appear.

Once done, just click the button to accept that appears at the bottom until changes are saved

But that’s not all, because with this application you can also Save channels as favorites for faster access.

To save a channel as a favorite You just have to perform the following steps:

Open the TDT Channels app on your Android phone

go inside TV or radio channel What do you want to save as favourites

What do you want to save as favourites Click on the heart icon Which is located at the top left of the app

Once done, you will be able to access all the channels that you have saved as favourites simply Push the button in the shape of a heart that appears at the top of the main screen for TDT channels.