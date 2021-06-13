With drama! El Tre Olympico ends their tour with a victory over Australia

It was not easy and at times Mexico was in a difficult situation, but the team led by Jaime Lozano managed to win 3-2 over the Australian team in their last match in the Spanish Tour of Marbella.

In the 31st minute, Jose Juan Macías, wanting to defend, made a foul inside the area that changed Arzani to a goal for the Australians from 11 steps.

Fortunately for El Tri, the equalizer came almost immediately when Jesus “Canelo” Angolo was able to take advantage of a stopped ball and with a powerful shot put the score 1-1.

Already for the supplementary part, the Australians once again benefited thanks to the fact that in a shot from footballer Watts that seemed to carry no danger, goalkeeper Luis Malagón could not catch properly and with this mistake put 2-1 for 50th minute.

Just nine minutes later, El Tre was able to fix the road again, and winger Kevin Alvarez, already wary of previous shots, became the force to make it 2-2.

In the 77th minute, Eduardo Aguirre was in charge of setting up the final 3-2 after hitting the ball with popcorn thus ending the El Tre tour in Marbella, Spain on good terms.

Now, the players will be returning to Mexican soil awaiting the final roster for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the coming days.

