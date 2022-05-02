Wishart and Timmins leave Ice Pirates Crimmitschau

Kremichau. The Eispiraten Crimmitschau will start the new season 2022/23 without defender Ty Wishart and striker Scott Timmins. The two Canadians have joined the Melbourne Mustang in Australia and the Australian season begins this weekend. advertisement

“I would like to thank Ty and Scott for their time with us and wish both players the best in their futures. Ty played despite injury at the end of the season and put himself in the service of the team and earned our respect for that. It is painful for Scott to leave because we are missing an excellent position that needs to be replaced,” said Ronnie Power, Esperanto manager. .

Departure 2: Scott Timmins (right) joins the Melbourne Mustang.

Shortly after the start of the season, Ty Wishart was signed by Polish top-flight club Jonia Oswisem as a replacement for long-term injury Kelly Summers, thus beginning his third spell at Ice Pirates. The defender actually played for Crimmitschauer during the 2015/16 and 2019/20 series. In a total of 126 games, the former San Jose Sharks in the first round of the NHL have scored 13 goals and 49 assists.

Scott Timmins came to Crimmitschau from EBEL's Fehérvár AV19 for the 2020/21 season. In the past two years, the attacking man has scored 26 goals and made 34 assists in 77 second-tier matches for West Saxony and lived up to his reputation as a hard-working two-way striker and an excellent front-runner. Post-season Wishart and Timmins decided on a new challenge and joined the Melbourne Mustangs in the AIHL. Already this weekend, the retired Ice Pirates will begin the new season, which will take place during the Australian winter months.