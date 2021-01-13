Winter weather: Heavy snowfall is wreaking havoc in Sweden and Finland

Two pedestrians walk on a snow-covered sidewalk in Helsinki. Snow chaos, high winds and near freezing cold have caused blackouts, traffic delays and other problems in parts of Scandinavia.

Heavy winter weather causes snow havoc in Sweden and Finland. Traffic accidents and power outages occurred. In Finland, the roofs of two sports halls have been damaged by ice lumps.

Snow chaos, high winds and near freezing cold have caused blackouts, traffic delays and other problems in parts of Scandinavia. SVT broadcaster reported that nearly 5,000 homes in the Swedish county of Västernorrland had no electricity temporarily Tuesday morning. Elementary schools, like the Swedish television station, have also closed TV4 mentioned.

Hundreds of power outages have also been reported and in some places an increased risk of avalanches due to large amounts of snow from neighboring Jamtland. SMHI has warned that heavy snowfall continues in various parts of the country, and weather warnings have been activated in many places.

Such as SVT As reported, there were several road accidents in the Skåne area on Wednesday.

Gym roofs give way under blocks of ice



There was also a thick layer of snow over large parts of Finland. According to YLE radio station in the southern European Union’s northernmost country, a snowstorm has caused many motorists to be off the road. Consequently, thousands of families – mainly in the West Coast and the southwest – were temporarily without electricity. Police in Helsinki have called on Finns in the metropolitan area to stay home and work from there.

In the Finnish capital as well as in Espoo, two inflatable gyms were torn off under the weight of snow on Wednesday. YLE I mentioned as well. There were no injuries.

As in neighboring Sweden, meteorologists assumed that the snowstorm should continue until at least Wednesday.

rw

DPA