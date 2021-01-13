New York ends its contracts with Trump after the US Capitol Uprising

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday that New York City will end trade deals with US President Donald Trump in the wake of the uprising that broke out last week on Capitol Hill.

“I am here to announce that New York City is ending all contracts with the Trump Organization,” de Blasio said in an interview on MSNBC.

De Blasio said the Trump Organization is earning about $ 17 million a year in profits from its contracts to operate a skating and whirlpool in Central Park, as well as a golf course in the Bronx.

The Democratic mayor said the city could legally terminate the contract if the company’s management was involved in criminal activity. “Incitement to revolt – let’s face it very clearly, repeat the words – it is clear that incitement to revolt against the US government is a criminal activity,” he said.

An email requesting the comment was sent to the Trump Organization on Wednesday.

The move to end Trump’s business deals in the city he once described is the latest example of how the January 6 violation by violent Trump supporters has affected the Republican president’s business interests.

On Sunday, PGA of America voted to remove the PGA Championship from the golf course in New Jersey next year, a move that came after social media platforms deactivated Trump accounts and removed Shopify affiliate online stores with him.

De Blasio had said earlier that the city was studying its legal options to terminate Trump’s contracts. On Wednesday, he said the city’s attorneys had ruled that if Trump persisted with the decision, the city would win. De Blasio said Trump had “incited a crowd to attack the Capitol.”

However, the split from the Trump corporation will not happen immediately. In a statement, de Blasio said that terminating the contract to operate the Ferry Point Golf Course in the Bronx is complex and “expected to take several months”.

De Blasio said terminating a contract to operate Wollman Rink and Lasker Rink in Central Park would be appropriate 30 days after written notice was sent. The termination of the platform’s operating contract, which has now been closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, will take effect 25 days after written communication.

The mayor said the city will search for new suppliers for all attractions.

Removing Trump’s name from the cliffs, whirlpool, and golf course will not erase him from New York. It will continue to operate the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and the Trump International Hotel in Central Park West. Trump moved his official residence from Trump Tower to Florida in 2019.