Wimbledon Tour: Women’s – Andreescu still in Grand Slam low – The Sports

Top 10 players

Bianca Andreescu (WTA 7) – Alize Cornet (WTA 58) 2:6, 1:6

Aryna Sabalenka (WTA 4) – Katie Poulter (219 WTA) 4:6, 6:3, 6:3

Jelena Swetolina (WTA 5) – Alison van Uytvanck (WTA 57) 6:3, 2:6, 6:3

Iga Swiatek (WTA 9) – Vera Zvonareva (WTA 96) 6:1, 6:3

With Bianca Andreescu Another top 10 player was eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon. Apparently, the former US Open winner was defeated by France’s Alize Cornet in two sets. Cornet also took advantage of the inaccurate game of her opponent. The Canadian made a total of 34 non-forced errors (compared to 7 in Cornet). Before her, Serena Williams (WTA 8) and Petra Kvitova (WTA 10) were eliminated in the first round. For Andreescu, it was the second major first-round loss in a row after the French Open. In Melbourne she failed in the second round at the beginning of the year.

favorite Arina Sabalenka She entered the third round of Wimbledon for the first time with a tough victory. The second seed on the seeding list from Belarus beat Britain’s outsider Katie Poulter 4:6, 6:3, 6:3 after losing the first set. Two years ago in Australia, Sabalenka won a Grand Slam duel between the two.

Legend: the first show

Aryna Sabalenka made her way to the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

Jelena Sweetolina He qualified for the second round after dropping average and losing the second set against Belgian Alison van Uytvanck. The Ukrainian, seeded No. 3 at Wimbledon, got only 4 points more than her opponent. Switolina started on Church Road with big ambitions: in 2019 she reached the semi-finals.

Iga Swiatek He also won the second generation duel in this tournament. After Su-Wei Hsieh, who was 15, Vera Zvonareva didn’t give a chance in her second-round match either. The 20-year-old Polish player won 6:1 and 6:3 in 62 minutes and now meets Romanian Irina Camelia Bejo (WTA 79) – “only” 10 years older than Swiatek.

the teacher

10 days after winning her first championship in Birmingham Anas Jaber (WTA 24) She set another milestone in her career at Wimbledon. The 26-year-old is the first Tunisian to reach the third round at Wimbledon. Gabor sat 7:5, 6:0 for 41 years Venus Williams (WTA 111), who has competed for the 23rd time in the All England Club and for the 90th time in a major tournament.