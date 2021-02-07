Will you free up space for Apex Legends key?

One of the biggest games to appear on the Nintendo Switch next month is Vertex Myths EA ir “Respawn Entertainment”.

Never cutting corners, the Royal Royale shooter provides an “all-in” experience for the Nintendo hybrid system. According to Respawn, the port specialist’s panic button (Rocket LeagueInfrared Eternal death) Her magic has paid offAnd bring some “smart” improvements.

If the experience is “complete”, what is the release of this game? The official Switch eShop page reveals that you’ll need to free up some space – game must be selected15.2 GBEmpty space. Meanwhile, the description below indicates that the game requires a “minimum” download of 30GB.

“The game needs to be downloaded 30 GB Via wireless internet connection. You may also need to create or link a Nintendo Account. MicroSD card required (sold separately). Storage requirements are subject to change, see www.help.ea.com/apex-legends for more information. “

The Nintendo US website also states the file size is 30GB, but the UK page says it is 15.2GB. Pino, ar nee?

So … it’s one, it’s another. Anyway, that’s a pretty big download for Switch. If you need more space. Respawn teamed up with Western Digital for creativity The key to Apex Legends is the MicroSD theme card $ 67.99. With a capacity of 128 GB, it is no different from a standard MicroSD card, regardless of the logo.

Once you launch the game on the Nintendo Switch, it will support cross-platform gaming and start playing with Season 8. With the Switch players joining a little later this season, there will be 30 free levels from Season 8. Battle Pass to get an additional app by doubling your experience points for the first few weeks.

Are you freeing up space on your Apex Legends MicroSD card? Tell us below.