Will Hurricane Fiona hit the United States? See the Possible Path – NBC 7 Miami (51)

Category 1 Hurricane Fiona continues to move across the Caribbean, crossing the Dominican Republic after leaving “historic” damage and flooding in Puerto Rico.

According to recent forecasts from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Fiona is moving to the northwest and will continue somewhat in that direction in the coming days, while strengthening into a devastating hurricane.

So, is there a chance that the hurricane will hit the continental United States? Follow his career live.

As of Monday afternoon, the NHC’s likely path cone indicates that Fiona will remain off the coast of the United States and make landfall in Canada next Saturday.



NOAA

These forecasts are not accurate and remember that they can always be changed according to the latest system updates, so it is recommended to keep an eye on NHC bulletins.

Although the continental United States may not be affected by Hurricane Fiona, the US mainland of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands has seen torrential rain and waves since the weekend.