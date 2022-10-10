Will groups of DJs in Serie A stadiums become a habit?

At the beginning of the season, some teams league They provided exciting news in terms of entertainment before the match. He was undoubtedly the one who stood out Juventus: Indeed, the announcement of the DJ set organized by Salmo at the Allianz Stadium before the start of the match against Bologna aroused curiosity. The Sardinian artist managed the musical selection in the hours leading up to the confrontation as the stands began to fill up.

This was not the only collaboration with an artist proposed by the Bianconeri this season: he also sang on the field maceTorino DJ yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy And before the Champions League match against Maccabi Haifa, the tournament’s turn came Elena Colombia. Juventus had already collaborated with the underground and non-underground music world in the past, given that Giorgio Moroder was the first to introduce DJs to the stadium in 2018, and in the past, Romy Degli XX and Loco Dies have served as models for match sets. Pre-match entertainment as a recurring modus operandi for each match is certainly something other teams are watching.

L ‘Inter In fact, since last April he has been cooperating with the group sickle Birth Inter beats by Machete TV, he lives with several guests who gravitate around the world of Machete to also be proposed to a pre-race. Who knows, then, the cooperation between Milan And the rock nation It cannot lead to similar news in the future (in 2019 Expensive first introduced I love you before the derby).

But where does this mix of music and football for entertainment come from? There is clearly a look at what is happening in the United States, where entertainment is vital to the NBA arenas or to football and baseball stadiums. In the NBA, every arena has its own DJ every night. If the long times of American sports make it easier by offering a wide range of options to distract fans, then football does not allow it. Hence the choice to focus on pre-match, proposing offers that encourage fans not only to go to the match, but to go there frequently before kick-off, and also for reasons of potential income.

Choosing to focus on electronic music makes sense: if we think of great events such as the Champions League, World or European Finals, the pre-match is always accompanied by a show with artists from the EDM scene, such as Martin Garrix and David Guetta. Juventus decided to focus on the artists he admired, combining their image with the image of the club. These initiatives also allow the most loyal fans to be rewarded, from the great community image to the club. Especially when you can get top artists, like psalm In fact, there is a distinct process of brand promotion.

Who knows that the Bianconeri does not pave the way for this new trend and that other Italian teams such as Milan, Roma and Napoli did not start to think about similar operations and made it a habit on Sunday as well.