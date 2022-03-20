Why you should not clean the mobile phone screen with alcohol or toilet paper

Clean the cell phone screen with alcohol. (Photo: Beat)

Many users have a file smart phone Currently; We were Iphone or AndroidAnd you certainly realize that The phone screen is often dirty Very easily because fingerprints are often smeared.

However, due to ignorance, It is often cleaned with toilet paper, cloth, alcohol and other cleaning products that can damage your smartphone.. What is the correct way to clean it? Infobae provides recommendations that will help improve the cleaning of mobile phones, and prevent other products from scratching the screen of your device Device.

Common mistakes of cleaning the device screen

Many people commit errors when using fluids; such as alcohol, glass cleaners or ammonia to clean your smartphone screen, And they think that it will not bring any consequences. However, They are very wrong.

These products are often used for cell cleansing, which may damage the screen on the left side of the screen, What he will do, over time, the images will appear without the same quality and sharpness as when the device came into the hands of the user.

One of the very common mistakes that everyone makes when cleaning their smartphone screen Use toilet paper or disposable towels, Because they often leave lint on the surface. Also recommended for Avoid using kitchen cloths and your clothes, Among other fabrics.

How to properly clean the smartphone screen

The best way to clean your mobile screen with an extension microfiber fabric, Made of soft fabric, it does not damage or scratch the device control panel.

Although it can be used dry, it can also be wetted with some products. The most recommended screen cleaners are products with special ingredients that They are not harmful to the surface and prevent dust from falling down easily. If it is not available, you can also use small distilled water

We must remember that These liquids should not be used directly on a mobile phone screen; Well, first you have to use it to dampen a small piece of cloth, which you should slowly rub across the surface. When finished, use the dry part to remove any remaining water.

How to clean the smartphone speakers if water falls on it

One of the most serious problems that can occur with a smartphone, as with any other device, is The presence of liquids such as water inside. While there are cases where the damage cannot be repaired, many others can be fixed with something as simple as software from the Android Store.

Can an app clean the water on your Android cell phone or iPhone? The answer is that Relies on It varies depending on the result you want to achieve. Speaker malfunction is one of the most common liquid damage to smartphones.

How to identify apps that slow down your Android phone

The process consists of the following steps: Settings > storage > Applications.

Once the user is in the last mentioned section, you must Reorder results according to the capacity of each application Find out which apps are taking up space on your device Telephone. Once you know how much space each person takes up, you can delete unused apps.

On the other hand, If you are looking to free up RAM on the device, You have to go to Settings > System > Developer Options > running services To analyze which applications are consuming more RAM. Here you can select which ones need more power and turn them off.

As additional information, We recommend that you delete the data stored in The WhatsAppAnd the since then instant messaging app It usually stores a variety of photos, videos, audios, and documents that are transferred between chats.

