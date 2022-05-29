Why monkeypox pros should avoid pets

Monkeypox in Italy and Europe

Experts fear that the virus can be transmitted by humans to the most vulnerable species, with the risk that the virus could establish itself in European wildlife.

Monkeypox pros should be avoided No contact with pets for 21 days. It has been recommended by health authorities in the UK where so far 106 cases of smallpox in monkeys (monkeypox) have been confirmed in humans. Although infection in domestic animals has not yet been suspected or detected, and the definition of the risk of transmission of the virus from humans to other susceptible species remains low, experts fear that “Monkeypox can be spread between pets and ping-pong mainly to humans Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said. If we are not careful, We risk creating an animal tank For disease that can lead to its spread to humans, leading to a cycle of infection“.

Monkeypox transmission

As is known, the monkeypox virus mainly affects rodents, especially squirrels, rats and mice, but it can also be transmitted to hamsters and gerbils, which can be particularly susceptible to disease. In the UK, according to sales figures, an estimated two million households have domestic rodents of some sort in their homes, and therefore UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) Other health authorities recommend this Hamsters, as well as guinea pigs and other pet rodents People positive for monkeypox virus are removed from the home and tested for the disease.

Health authorities also recommend placing other pets in home isolation as well, Like cats and dogsand regular veterinary examinations “to ensure that no clinical signs of infection are observed.” According to the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), virus positives should avoid “where possible” preparing food or caring for their pet if it can be done by a tall person in the family.

The danger of an animal tank in Europe

This week’s newspaper From the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC)States Rodents owned by monkeypox patients They should “ideally” be isolated in disease monitoring and testing facilities before the end of the quarantine period. The document says animals should only be culled as a last resort, in cases where isolation is not possible. Larger pets, such as dogs, can be isolated at home, with regular medical checkups.

Currently, experts point out, little is known about how monkeypox spreads to pets, but it’s possible that rodents and some species of squirrels contract and transmit the disease more easily than humans. The ECDC states that an “indirect” event, in which a human infects a pet, can lead to Virus to prove itself in European wildlifealthough he describes the risks as “extremely low”.

In other words, the concern is that monkeypox Could become a ‘zoonotic disease’, This is a disease that is transmitted between different types of animals and is constantly present in new animal groups. As a precaution, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms that all mammals They should be considered susceptible to monkeypoxIt is not currently known what all kinds of animals can become infected. In general, animal-to-animal transmission can occur through respiratory droplets, inhalation of misty viruses or organic material containing viral particles, contact with skin lesions or through ingestion of infected animal tissues.