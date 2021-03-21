Concacaf Pre-Olympic 2021: Dominican Republic vs USA: Timetable, How and Where to Watch the Concacaf Tokyo 2020 Match Right Before the Olympics Today

Thea The United States national team under 23 years old He goes on to get one of two tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. In the first match they fought, the Americans took 1-0 victory over Costa Rica In group A activity, due to the difference in goals, they are present Second place in his group under the Mexican national team.

A very important victim of the US national team is Ulysses LanesOn Thursday, he suffered an ankle ligament injury, which forced him to do so Leave focus. Ole was called out to be one of the great promises made by the Heerenveen player from the Netherlands before the Olympics Tanner Tisman left his place.

The United States is closing Group A activity on Wednesday, March 24th against Mexico, in what could be an early CONCACAF pre-Olympic tournament final, so A win against the weakest opponent in the group in principle, which would practically guarantee the passage to the semi-finals.

When is it | Sunday 20 March

where is she? | Omni Life Stadium

which hour? | 7:00 pm ET

Satellite channels to watch the Dominican Republic and the United States match? | FS1, TUDN and fubo TV