Mexico City: Wealth cannot be distributed fairly in the world, as shown by the economic figures for Switzerland.

According to figures from Credit Suisse, the level of wealth as of 2020 increased to 144% per inhabitant. This makes it among the richest countries in the world.

One of the main reasons driving the economy is the parity of the Swiss franc against the dollar, and its parity is currently at a stable level.

It should be noted that the United States is not able to reduce the level of income in Switzerland, despite the fact that its economic structure is much larger.

Switzerland’s GDP figure was 165,243 million euros, according to figures corresponding to the third quarter of 2020.

It is worth noting that the Swiss economy is driven by a “giant” level of income, in which there is a sector that cannot live on less than 4 thousand Swiss francs.

The level of income in Swiss households managed to rise by 45 percent between 200 and 2019, when it reached the highest salary in the world.

In addition, financial assets make up 55% of Switzerland’s total wealth, by representing future income it also provides greater stability to the economy.

With information from Swissinfo and The Guardian

