Why has Netflix blocked account sharing for some users

Big news on Netflix. The gushing giants turn on the gods Exam Reduction Share password Of accounts. In fact, many people use Netflix by sharing the account with other people who don’t live under the same roof. One way to save Monthly fee This would, however, result in losses for the company, which subsequently decided to resort to coverage. Also in recent days in Italy, after the United States, tests have begun to stop this phenomenon. Some users saw the following in the screenshot Message: “If you don’t live with the owner of the account, you need your own account to keep watching.” To sign in to Netflix, the platform requires you to enter a file verification code Which will confirm whether you really own the account. Otherwise, it can be activated Temporary free account For one month, an option that Netflix deactivated last year and restoring it will be part of a strategy to avoid this form of ‘Evasion’. For now, this is a test that will only cover one A small circle of users But Netflix appears to be intending to ban this practice. So far the platform can count on 200 million subscribers around the world. It is a number that has grown dramatically thanks to the Coronavirus emergency, prompting people to spend more time at home in front of the TV.