Martin Lewis urges Sainsbury’s to rethink the Nectar double-card scheme

Martin Lewis, one of the UK’s largest supermarkets, is urging him to change one of his deals this week.

MoneySaving experts have warned that Sainsbury’s scheme may force shoppers to visit its stores unnecessarily though Full shutdown due to Coronavirus Restrictions.

Martin – who has his own financial advice program ITV It’s called Martin Lewis Money Show – directly restarted the grocery chain in a post on their website.

Sainsbury’s is one of Britain’s “Big Four” department stores, along with Tesco UK’s Biggest Grocery – Asda & Morrisons.

You really shouldn’t be told this in Sainsbury’s

Martin Sainsbury’s doubles chart targets Nectar cardholders.

This promotion allows customers to increase their Nectar Points – which can be used as discounts for future purchases – when purchasing certain items at Sainsbury.

However, the points earned in this system cannot be used online, which could “put people’s health at risk” by forcing them to go to supermarkets while Coronavirus pandemic.



Martin said: “Sainsbury’s urgently needs to rethink its dual scheme.

“While supermarkets are open, allowing refunds only in store, and for only one week in the midst of a lockdown for most of the population, is perverse.

“He doesn’t need to be told this. Lots of people wait and stick to their nectar points to use in The period before Christmas Double.

“To force them to go to the store now and not.” Spend at ease And security across the web is just about putting people’s health at risk for no reason. “

Response from Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s initially responded to Martin Lewis by saying it wouldn’t change the plan.

However, the supermarket chain later refreshed its response.

We are reviewing this promotion in light Latest government directives Everyone will be informed of the latest developments. “