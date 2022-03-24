Why do birds fly higher at the full moon

Possible causes

Science does not yet have a clear biological explanation for why birds adapt their flight behavior to the external influences of moonlight in this way. According to the study, suggestions would be possibilities for reorientation, social behavior, or even targeted use of a sleep glider. Fear of attack and improved vision for birds of prey may be other potential causes. However, birds of prey such as the hawk bat, native to the tropics of South America, prefer to hunt at dawn, dusk and over the canopy. According to the scientific team, such a large safety distance, which would require escaping to wind heights of up to 4,000 meters, is unlikely.

The assumption of foraging for food is far-fetched. In order to spend a large part of their lives in flight, nymphs have to meet high energy requirements. To satisfy their hunger, they have to adapt to the height of their prey. At least, according to the researchers, that’s a reasonable assumption. Many aerial insects are known to be most active during the full moon phase. Although there are no specific dates for the regions of South America mentioned in the study, there is some evidence that insects are present at least at the altitudes reached by the Pacific Ocean. In New South Wales, Australia, for example, winds have carried migratory butterflies to heights of about 3,000 metres. In the United States, insect traps on aircraft have been used to confirm accidents at an altitude of 4,500 metres.

So all this corresponds to the great difference in flight altitudes during the phases of the full moon and the new moon. So, according to a team from Lund University, it can also be hypothesized that “black crawlers probably use the ambient light of the moon to hunt insects at night.” They also point to new complex biological techniques that we hope will allow future atmospheric ecologists to gain new insights and eventually resolve puzzling behaviour.