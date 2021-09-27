16 years ceremonially took office Finland’s Prime Minister For a day as part of the program Girls Possession, included in the work of the United Nations (UN) International Day of the Girl to create more awareness about gender equality.

part avaShe is originally from the small town of Vaci in southern Finland Sana Marine The Finnish government explained Wednesday to draw attention to the impact of technology on gender equality, this year’s theme for the annual event.

“Girls’ access to technology Murtaugh, who met during the day with members of the government and lawmakers, among others, said it is an important problem of global equality that must be taken seriously.

Murto and Marin, the world’s youngest prime minister at 34 and the second woman to hold the position in the Scandinavian country, discussed what Finland, a country of 5.5 million people with extensive technology expertise, could do to improve opportunities for young people. Women should use and develop technology globally.

The harassment they face on the Internet The Acting Prime Minister and incumbent emphasized in a joint statement that it remains an important issue worldwide.

“Aspirations for gender equality will remain deficient as long as young women are excluded from the use and development of technology. Girls also have a digital future and that is why they should have a voice in technology,” Murtaugh said.

The program is also implemented In some Finnish companies, including the tech sector, before celebrating Girl’s Day on Sunday.

