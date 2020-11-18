Fleets: Twitter launches a Tweets tool that is disappearing worldwide | Twitter

1 hour ago Dawn Davis

Twitter has launched a new feature worldwide called “Fleets”: Tweets that disappear after 24 hours, similar to the stories feature on Snapchat and Instagram.

Twitter previously announced its plan for these fleeting tweets, dubbed “Fleets,” and is testing the feature in Brazil, Italy, India and South Korea.

Twitter’s design director, Joshua Harris, and product director, Sam Huffison, wrote in a blog post.

“As they disappear from view after day, fleets have helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and ordinary thoughts, opinions, and feelings.”

Some Twitter users who tried the tool said it created disturbing opportunities for online harassment, such as allowing unwanted direct messages. It also allowed the authors of the fleets to tag people who had blocked them. Twitter said it is listening to comments and is working on fixes for these safety concerns.

Fleets can include text, photos, and videos. It will be available at the top of the main timelines for users on Twitter and on the sender’s profile.

Twitter and other social media companies are under pressure to improve police abuse and viral disinformation. Twitter spokeswoman Liz Kelly said fleets are subject to the same rules as tweets.

Kelly said the warnings or posters – which Twitter has begun to apply to content like manipulated media and misinformation about civilian operations or Covid-19 – could apply to fleets.

Twitter also confirmed that it is working on a live audio feature called Spaces that it aims to test soon. The feature will allow users to speak in public group chats. It has similarities with Clubhouse, which is a social platform that uses voice chat rooms.

READ  Two weeks later, Turkey condemns the beheading of the French language teacher even as Erdogan joins the call for a boycott of goods - the world

“Given all the possibilities for abuse within the vocal spaces, we will make it available first to women and historically marginalized communities,” Kelly said.

Twitter earlier this year launched a feature for users to tweet recorded voice notes.

More Stories

F-16 disappearing from radar at 6,000 feet: Air Force

5 hours ago Dawn Davis

Mexico vs. Japan: That was the winning goal for Raul Jimenez and “Chucky” Lozano

9 hours ago Dawn Davis

Senator Grassley, 87, says he has coronavirus

13 hours ago Dawn Davis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

New Pfizer Results: Coronavirus Vaccine Safe and 95% Effective

54 mins ago Marsh Tyler

New ‘Justice League’ Trailer by Zach Snyder is a dramatic movie that takes pivotal moments

1 hour ago Neville Carr

Scientists have discovered a strange new mineral that was formed in a Russian volcano furnace

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Things are right for Wright, played by Phoenix

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

Apple will cut the App Store cut to 15 percent for most developers as of January 1

1 hour ago Elena Rowse