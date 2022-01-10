Who is Mansa Musa? – Nortinger Zeitung

Nortingen

History lessons in German schools are very monotonous. You rarely get lost, so to speak, and learn about historical events outside of Europe or the United States. Understandably, you spend most of your time in Germany, it is important to be clear about the crimes of the Third Reich. But apart from this, the continents of Asia and Africa in particular are ignored, although there are many sources here – unlike the pre-colonial history of South and North America.

Muslim historians and philosophers were more active than their medieval Christian counterparts. Cities like Cairo or Baghdad were cosmopolitan metropolises. In the year 1000, only two European cities became of the ten largest: Constantinople, half of which is in Asia, and Cordoba, which was part of the Islamic Caliphate. The sciences were taught in these Islamic capitals – but at school we learn more of the knights and their constant urges to hit each other’s heads – often in the name of God.