Who is Jason Carver in Stranger Things 4

Jason Carver is among the new stars of Weird things 4, It will debut on Netflix from May 27 in a live stream. Jason heads up the Hawkins High School basketball team, and he’s the perfect folk guy. In love and very engaged Chrissy Cunningham The school’s cheerleader, Jason is the person Lucas would like to target to join the group the most cool from high school.

When adversity hits the Hawkins community, Jason becomes stubborn and pretends to do himself justice, not just winning the favor of his teammates – who pressure Lucas to join their team. witch hunting – , but also for the whole city. Thus Jason begins a crusade against an alleged demonic sect sowing panic to Hawkins, to which the young man credits the misfortunes that befall the city.

Despite the good looks of his son, Jason turns out to be very aggressive, always pretending to be the boss and unable to share decisions and power. However, being a local sports celebrity, Jason goes through just about everything.

Who is Mason Day, Actor Jason?

The American actor who plays Jason called Mason Dye was born on July 15, 1994 in Shawnee, a small town in Oklahoma. His first major role dates back to 2014, when he played Garrett, one of two members of the killer duo known as The Orphans, in four episodes of the fourth season of… Teen Wolf. In 2019, Mason appeared as Tom in the detective series Bush, the Amazon original series available on Prime Video.