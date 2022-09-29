Who is hiding behind the titan robot, yellow solution

A giant robot landed in front of Maria De Filippi & Co who amazed everyone: This is who is behind the mechanism of the Internet

Second appointment for the 2022 season of Tu si que vales It was opened by the curious and highly persuasive performance of titan robot A great example of robots, its height is about 2.80 meters. The machine moved widely across the stage, entertaining jurors to the sounds of jokes, hilarious speeches, and cyber-dances. At one point I started splashing water Jerry Scotty, Teo Mamukari, Rudy Zerbe, Maria De Filippi and Sabrina Ferrelli, on the notes of Gianni Morandi’s famous piece “The Rain Is Falling”. All rulers were fascinated by Titan’s amusing ability. And in fact, they said as a whole: “Tu si que vales.” The People’s Jury was also satisfied and voted for it by 83%.

At the end of the show, it was hoped that it would be revealed who was behind the robot. Maria de Filippi and Sabrina Ferrelli assumed that there was a person inside the machine’s armor. None of this: Titan is remotely controlled and cannot accommodate any individual. And who is behind it? Where did this giant robot come from? To whom do we owe the invention? To a large UK company, the Cyberstein.

Tu si que vales, Cyberstein is behind Titan The Robot

Cyberstein is committed to pioneering innovation in the design and manufacture of interactive entertainment robots. It is based in the UK and has been on the global stage for over two decades, since 1996. For over 25 years, Cyberstein’s creations have astounded audiences around the world. The robots of the British company have performed in more than 50 countries.

The company’s website reads that the robots have performed at major world events and entertained presidents, prime ministers, and the royal family.

Cyberstein robotic products are fun, playful, smart and buildable for every conceivable event, depending on your needs. They can be booked for exclusive events, such as family celebrations, exhibitions, corporate shows and entertainment in shopping malls.