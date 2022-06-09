Who is 24 year old Social Media Personality and Three Estate Owner Naya Vagel

easy naya It has been a name that has been heard loudly over the past years. The influencer launched her fame thanks to social networks, specifically because of the large number of followers she gained in a very short time.

The young woman managed to surpass her fame Instagramwhere she was interviewed by such personalities as Pamela Diaz He appeared on some TV shows.

Who is Izzy Naya?

Naya Fasil hit the news a few weeks ago after she acquired her third premature property in 24 years, A special moment he showed to his online followers.

““One day I will own an apartment in downtown Santiago and say I made it,” I said. You can always do more. One has to go climb in life, never stop fighting for what you wantNoted at the time.

Although it wasn’t all rosy for an internet number. Naya Fasil starred in a short controversy with Cecilia Poloccowho tried to “itch” and “normal”.

this wednesday, The influencer will appear in a previously broadcast report Meganosealthough the main reason for their participation is still unknown.

Look here some pictures of Naya Fasl

