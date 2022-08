Where will the UEFA Under-19 European Football Championship 2022 be broadcast? TV and Live Partners

There are many partners that broadcast the UEFA U19 U19 Futsal Championship in Europe and around the world. Fans can find regional broadcast partners below.

rights holder

You can find out the exact broadcast times of games on TV and live broadcasts in your area from the respective broadcasters.

All information is subject to agreements between UEFA and each broadcaster.

UEFA.tv

In some regions, games will be streamed live UEFA.tv Transfer. Highlights from all games will be available starting at 00:00 CET.

You can see what games are broadcasting in your area at UEFA.tv.

Official broadcast partners (subject to updates)

Europe

Albania: RTSH

Andorra: TVE

Armenia: Public TV Armenia

Austria: ORF

Azerbaijan: Azerbaijan public television

Belgium: RTBFAnd the VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sport club

Bulgaria: Bnt

Croatia: Sport club

Cyprus: CyBC

Czech Republic: CSKA TV

Denmark: DKDR Sports

Estonia: Error

Faroe Islands: DKDR Sports

Finland: YLE

Georgia: GPB

Greece: ER

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Israel: CanAnd the Charlton

Italia: opinion

Kazakhstan: KZTV

Kosovo: RTK

Latvia: LT

Liechtenstein: SRG SSR

Lithuania: LR

Luxembourg: RTBFAnd the VRT

Malta: TV program

Moldova: TVR

the black Mountain: Sport club

Holland: NOS

North Macedonia: Sport club

Norway: NRKAnd the TV2

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTP

Republic of Ireland: RTE

Romania: TVR

Russia: TV match

San Marino: opinion

Serbia: Sport club

Slovakia: RTV

Slovenia: Sport club

Spain: TVE

Sweden: SVT

Switzerland: SRG SSR

turkey: TR

Ukraine: Sobelin

United kingdom: BBC

Vatican City: opinion

outside Europe

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Nevis, Puerto Rico, Saint Barts, Saint Christopher, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Tortola, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands: ESPN

Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine (Gaza and West Bank), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen: be in sports

Argentina, Bolivia, Bonaire, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saba, Saint Eustatius, Uruguay, Venezuela: ESPN

People’s republic of China: CCTV Sports China

United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Midway, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands): ESPNAnd the TUDN

subject to change.