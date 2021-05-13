Where is the women’s Champions League final heading? | UEFA Women’s Champions League

Several TV stations across Europe and around the world will broadcast the Women’s UEFA Champions League Final between Chelsea and Barcelona in Gothenburg on Sunday May 16 from 9:00 pm CET. Here we show you where to watch this game.

Rights holder



Please contact the relevant broadcaster directly to find out how the final match will be broadcast on TV in your country or it can be watched live..

All information is subject to an agreement between UEFA and the individual broadcasting partners.

UEFA.tv

The game will continue in certain areas UEFA.tv. stream. Highlights are available from midnight.

Final: Chelsea vs Barcelona

Broadcasting: Europe

Albania: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Armenia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Austria: ORFAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Azerbaijan: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Belarus: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Belgium: ProximusAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena SportAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Bulgaria: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Croatia: Arena SportAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Cyprus: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Czech Republic: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Denmark:

Estonia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Finland: Nint

France: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Georgia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Germany: Sports 1And the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Greece: COSMOTE TVAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Hungary: MTVAAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Island: Station 2

Israel: Sports channelAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Italy: Sky ItalyAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Kazakhstan: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Kosovo: Arena SportAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Latvia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Lithuania: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Luxembourg: ProximusAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Malta: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Moldova: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

the black Mountain: Arena SportAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Holland: ZiggoAnd the NOS (Highlights only)And the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

North Macedonia: Arena SportAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Norway: Nint

Poland: Barcelona TVAnd the Dazen

Portugal: Elvin SportsAnd the Channel 11And the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Republic of Ireland: BT SportAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Romania: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Russia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Serbia: Arena SportAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Slovakia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Slovenia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Spain: TV targetsAnd the TV3 CataloniaAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Sweden: Nint

Switzerland: SRFAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Turkey: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tvGreat Britain: BT Sport

Ukraine: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Broadcasting: Rest of the World

Angola: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Argentina: ESPN Latin America

Boarding: ESPN Latin America

Australia: SBS TelevisionAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Please: ESPN Latin America

Boys: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Bolivia: ESPN Latin America

Botswana: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Brazil: ESPN BrazilBrunei: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Burkina Faso: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Burundi: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Cameroon: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Canada: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

green head: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Caribbean: ESPN Latin America

Central African Republic: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Chile: ESPN Latin America

VR China: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Colombia: ESPN Latin America

Congo: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Costa Rica: ESPN Latin America

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Ecuador: ESPN Latin America

The savior: ESPN Latin America

Equatorial Guinea: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Eritrea: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Ethiopia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Falkland Islands: ESPN Latin America

Fiji: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

French Guiana: ESPN Latin America

Gabon: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Gambia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Ghana: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Guinea: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Guinea-Bissau: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Guatemala: ESPN Latin America

Guyana: ESPN Latin America

Hong Kong: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Honduras: ESPN Latin America

India and the Indian subcontinent: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Indonesia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Ivory Coast: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Japan: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Kenya: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Kiribati: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Kyrgyzstan: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Laos: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Lesotho: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Liberia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Macau: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Madagascar: UEFA.tv

Malawi: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Malaysia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Financial: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Marshall Islands: UEFA.tv

Mauritius: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Mexico: ESPN Latin America

Micronesia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Middle East / North Africa: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Mongolia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Mozambique: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Myanmar: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Namibia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Nauru: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

New Zealand: Sky NZAnd the UEFA.tv

Nicaragua: ESPN Latin America

Niger: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Nigeria: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Panama: ESPN Latin America

Pacific Islands: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Paraguay: ESPN Latin America

Filipino: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Peru: ESPN Latin America

Rwanda: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Sao Tome and Principe: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Senegal: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Seychelles: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Sierra Leone: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Singapore: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Solomon Islands: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

South Africa: eTV

South Korea: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Suriname: ESPN Latin America

Swaziland: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Taiwan / Chinese Taipei: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Tajikistan: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Tanzania: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Thailand: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Timor-Leste: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Togo: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Turkmenistan: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Tuvalu: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Uganda: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Uruguay: ESPN Latin America

United States of America: CBSAnd the Barcelona TVAnd the UEFA.tv

Uzbekistan: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Venezuela: ESPN Latin America

Vietnam: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Zambia: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv

Zimbabwe: Barcelona TVAnd the DazenAnd the UEFA.tv