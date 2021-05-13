Grab to support healthcare professionals | Give discounts on food delivery to government hospitals | RYT9

The Takeover of Thailand led by Dr. Kengkarn Laowirojnakul, Director of Government Affairs, support and support the operations of healthcare professionals who have put their energy and energy into patient care in the event of the COVID-19 3 pandemic by offering discounts on delivery when ordering food through Grab. Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society (20 baht discount when ordering food with a minimum of 150 baht), total of 60,000 concessions from 12 May to 30 June 2021, with Assistant Professor (private) Dr. Surin Assawituntheep Assistant Director Company Image Chulalongkorn Hospital, Red Cross Society Thai is the actor on Sala Tin That.

Grab also offers these discounts to four other hospitals: Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital, Thammasat University Hospital, and Srinagarind Hospital, Khon Kaen Prefecture, with a total value of 6 million baht.Such support is part of the #GrabCares project we will go through together. Grab has been working since the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020 to join efforts in assistance and alleviating distress. In Grab’s business cycle including medical staff to be able to penetrate the COVID-19 crisis together