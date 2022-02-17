Where is the Tesla Roadster that Elon Musk sent into space over four years ago?

The craft, moving at 1,500 kilometers per hour, has completed about 2.6 revolutions around the sun since its launch.

On February 6, 2018, billionaire Elon Musk Charge An electric sports car Tesla Roadster into space, with the help of a Falcon Heavy rocket from SpaceX, which he founded. After more than four years, what happened to the car?



According to the gate where the waywhich uses data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA, for its English acronym), the vehicle is about 377 million km from Earth and about 315 million km from Mars.

The Tesla Roadster, which is moving there at 1,500 kilometers per hour, has completed about 2.6 revolutions around the sun since its launch. This means that he has traveled the equivalent of all roads on our planet 49.7 times.

According to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, is being The car is probably still complete maybe injured for some meteorites during her journey through space.

According to NASA estimates, the vehicle will not approach another planet again until 2035, when it will pass close to Mars. Later, between 2047 and 2050, it will do the same with Earth, passing a few million kilometers.

Will you hit the ground?

According to study Posted in arXiv. Conversely, there is a 12% chance that it will hit Venus or the Sun.

In the driver’s seat, the car holds a mannequin in a spacesuit named Starman, in honor of the British songstress David Bowie. When it’s released, musk to explain from Tesla Roadster will not be able to wear On the Mars orbit Because he doesn’t have the motivation to go to him.

William Carroll, Expert in Chemistry from Indiana University (USA), Indian That all of the organic matter in outer space is subject to degradation due to the different types of radiation that are out there, so expect the car to not even last one year.

