In the UK, Storm Eunice will bring strong winds of 160 km/h

The UK Met Office has issued a ‘stay at home’ warning for England and Wales due to the storm Eunice It will cause gusts of winds of 160 kilometers per hour on Friday. The storm is expected to cause home damage, coastal flooding and travel chaos.

Thousands of people in northern England were left without power after rain and winds from Storm Dudley battered parts of Durham, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and Lancashire in northern England.

The Met Office said The storm caused “higher-than-normal” damage to the power grid It cannot provide a definite time for energy recovery. Nearly 1,700 Wigan homes were without power, as engineers try to solve the problem.

An amber warning was issued on Friday of strong winds. With the possibility of a rare red warning for some areas of Scotland.

Forecasters said Cornwall in England was expected to be hit hard by particularly high winds, while other isolated coastal areas could experience much higher gusts. Railroads asked passengers to reschedule the ride on Friday due to the circumstances.

Catherine Smith, Director of the Flood Service at Britain’s Environment Agency, said: “High winds can lead to coastal flooding in parts of the west, south-west and south coast of England, as well as in the tidal river Severn, during the early hours of Friday morning and into the early hours of after noon. This is because Storm Eunice caused high waves and a possible storm surge coinciding with the onset of the spring tide.” Andn statements taken by Telegraph.

She said agency crews are making preparations, setting up bulkheads and cleaning up bulkheads where torrential debris may collect.

