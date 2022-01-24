WhatsApp brings back a welcome feature in the latest iOS and Android updates!

WhatsApp has brought back a very welcome feature that can come in handy if you encounter any technical issues.

Android and iPhone users can try out a new WhatsApp feature, which may look a little familiar to users. That’s because the flagship messenger has just revived the chat support feature, which can be found in the app itself. WhatsApp developers previously experimented with the chat support tool last March, but this beta functionality was canceled a few months after it was first available.

However, in a surprising turn of events, at the beginning of this year, WhatsApp not only re-added the feature – it brought it to more users as well. As it emerged in charter By WABetaInfo, iPhone and Android users can not only try this chat app feature with the latest beta but also started spreading to the stable channel. To access this support feature, you will simply have to head to Settings > Help > Contact Us if you want help with any issues you are facing with WhatsApp.

This will lead you to directly contact a member of the WhatsApp support team who will be able to help you with your question, after which the chat session will be closed.

And just make sure to use the official section of the WhatsApp application to contact technical support, and look for the green check mark to verify that you are talking to someone from WhatsApp.

And even though the feature has just been launched, you don’t want to end up handing over any personal details in case scammers try to take advantage of this new feature to appear as WhatsApp support to steal sensitive data.

Once again, according to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned app will soon allow users on iOS to interact with emojis in a way similar to Messenger.

While the Reaction feature is not available yet, the ability to manage notifications for Reactions is hidden within the app icon for now.

Source: Express